Iran-US war: Indian seafarer killed in attack on US-owned oil tanker near Iraq

An Indian seafarer was killed in an attack on a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq, taking the number of Indian sailors killed since the start of the Iran-US conflict to three. Indians make up almost 12% of the global seafaring workforce. (REUTERS/Representative)

The US-owned oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, which was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, on Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Baghdad said on social media on Thursday.

An Indian crew member “unfortunately lost his life” in the attack, and the remaining 15 Indian crew members of the tanker were “evacuated to a safe place”, the embassy said.

The embassy in Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance. “Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” the social media post said.

An Indian crew member of MKD Vyom, a tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was killed when the vessel was attacked by a drone boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of the Muscat governorate in the initial days of the conflict.

An Indian seafarer was killed, and another was reported missing when the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight was targeted by Iranian forces in waters near Oman’s Musandam ‌peninsula.

Indian officials said on Wednesday that 24 Indian-flagged merchant vessels are currently in the Persian Gulf. A total of 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers are located to the west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are to the east of the crucial waterway.

Indians make up almost 12% of the global seafaring workforce, with a total of more than 320,000 active sailors, and attacks on merchant vessels during most conflicts in West Asia have resulted in Indian casualties.