Indian seaman killed off Oman coast, 11th such incident amid West Asia crisis

An Indian seafarer was killed on Wednesday when an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier bound for India was attacked off the coast of Oman, the Directorate of Maritime Administration said in a report.

MV Cape Dao was sailing from Mina Saqr in the UAE towards India. (Sourced)

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The seafarer, Suraj Yadav, died of a head injury, the report said. The carrier, MV Cape Dao, had 28 crew on board, 20 of them Indian.

India condemns attacks on commercial shipping

India condemned the attack and described the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in West Asia as “deeply worrisome”.

Yadav, a wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, is the 11th Indian seafarer killed in the Strait of Hormuz in attacks on four Indian ships and 60 foreign-flagged vessels since the West Asia crisis began. Twelve have been injured in that time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of seamen in the tense strait of Hormuz, where civilian ships have been targeted during the Iran war.

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{{^usCountry}} The vessel was attacked at 6.35am GMT (around 12pm, IST) while sailing from Mina Saqr port in UAE to India via Oman. The attack hit its accommodation and part of its engine room, according to the report. The crew were evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman, and the survivors are now safe on a jetty ashore in Oman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vessel was attacked at 6.35am GMT (around 12pm, IST) while sailing from Mina Saqr port in UAE to India via Oman. The attack hit its accommodation and part of its engine room, according to the report. The crew were evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman, and the survivors are now safe on a jetty ashore in Oman. {{/usCountry}}

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Embassy coordinates crew safety with Oman

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was coordinating with Omani authorities to ensure the safety of the crew. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the embassy said on X.

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India’s external affairs ministry said: “We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region.”

According to the report, the vessel had 28 crew, including 20 Indian seafarers — 17 from RPSL Keyline Maritime Services, one from RPSL NavSukh Marine and two from RPSL Caspia Shipmanagement.

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Firms coordinate with ship operators

The three firms are coordinating with the vessel’s owners and managers, and detailed reports and first information reports are awaited, the report said.

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The crew were evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman.

Manoj Yadav of the Forward Seamen Union of India (FSUI) said the vessel was hit twice.

“We are failing at every front to protect seafarers,” he said.

In a post on X, the FSUI said: “Another Indian seafarer killed. Wiper Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, is dead after MV Cape Dao was attacked...”

“FSUI demands immediate accountability, safe passage, and justice for Suraj Yadav and every Indian seafarer still at risk,” the union added.