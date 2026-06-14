'His life cost just ₹2,473': FSUI claims seafarer's body is being preserved with cold water bottles, shares video

The death of an Indian seafarer on a ship docked at Duqm Port in Oman has drawn criticism from the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), an organisation representing Indian seafarers across the world. The crew of the tanker shared a video and said that they had been using cold water bottles to preserve the dead body of the seafarer who died on June 11 after falling ill (X/@FSUI) The union alleged that 35-year-old seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan aboard shadow tanker MT Celestial died due to the shipowner's negligence on June 11 after falling 'seriously ill and his body remains onboard without any proper arrangements to preserve the dead body. Track updates on Iran US conflict “Crew is using cold water bottles in a desperate attempt to horrifying and health-risking situation,” the FSUI wrote in a post on X, adding that timely medical evacuation was ‘delayed amid regional tensions.’ “FSUI and the captain are urgently demanding body preservation/repatriation, crew support, and full investigation into the response failures,” it said.

“Delays in help & failure to arrange mortal remains show clear intent. Questions also for Omani authorities,” the union wrote in another post, as it demanded ‘accountability’. Death of Indian seafarer The Indian embassy in Oman on confirmed the death of the 35-year-old seafarer, saying he died from medical complications aboard the vessel MT Celestial while it was docked at Duqm Port in Oman. Also read: Indian vessel with 14 crew members involved in 'incident' off Oman coast; search ops underway "Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a post on social media on Saturday.