Indian tout, 4 women Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura: Police

Agartala: The Tripura police have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout from Agartala Railway Station while they were trying to leave the state via train, said a police official from Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) Station on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

The four women, identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20), Ritu Begam (28) and Jyoti Khatun (20), were residents of Bangladesh, while the Indian tout, Mohammed Kashem Miah (24) was resident of Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Agartala GRP station in charge Tapash Das stated that the four Bangladeshi women had entered India illegally with the help of the Indian tout.

“Among them, two wanted to go to Ahmedabad while another two wanted to go to Pune. We arrested them yesterday (Tuesday). A case was lodged against them at the GR (government railway) police station. We forwarded them to the court on Wednesday”, Das told the reporters.

Das said they had found and seized mobile phones and cash (Indian currencies) from them.

A few days ago, nine Bangladeshi nationals, including six women who entered India illegally, were arrested from Agartala Railway Station while trying to flee.

Similar incidents took place on May 30, where three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Chandrapur inter-state bus terminus, outskirts of Agartala while trying to leave the state.

Earlier in May, 11 Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested from two districts.