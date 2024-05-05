 11 Bangladeshi nationals including three minors held in Tripura: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
11 Bangladeshi nationals including three minors held in Tripura: Police

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
May 05, 2024 06:02 PM IST

A total of 1,018 people, including 498 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Tripura while trying to cross the Indo-Bangla international border from January last year till April 15 this year, according to a BSF report

Agartala: The Tripura police on Sunday said they arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals while also detaining three minors from two separate places in the northeastern state’s Dhalai district for allegedly entering the Indian side of the border without legal documents.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Mamun Sardhar (29), Ruma Begam (25), Mohammad Rabin Sardhar, Mohammad Chan Miah Akhon (35), Mohammad Maharaj Sheikh (25), Rajib Houladar (22), Afsana Akhter (22), and one Mohammad Ferdouz Sheikh (30)

The three minors who have been detained were identified as Mohammad Faisal Akon (13), Lamiya Akhter (05) and Mohammad Raman Islam (3).

“They were detained on Saturday from Gandacherra and Ambassa, two separate places in the Dhalai district and were forwarded to the court on Sunday. Our investigation is on to trace their motive of intrusion”, said a senior police officer from Police Headquarters in Agartala.

During their preliminary investigation, police found the detainees only recently entered Tripura through Raishyabari in the Dhalai district, along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. 

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of some patches are yet to be fenced.

A total of 1,018 people, including 498 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Tripura while trying to cross the Indo-Bangla international border from January last year till April 15 this year, according to a Border Security Force (BSF) report.

Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya infiltrators use the northeastern state as a corridor to move to different places throughout the country. 

Touts having access and networks in different parts of Tripura are involved in facilitating the infiltration, illegal border crossing and providing shelters and fake identity documents to the infiltrators for travelling to different destinations.

In order to strengthen the border infrastructures, the BSF has adopted several techniques, including the installation of 503 smart surveillance cameras, plugging gaps in culverts to prevent illegal activities and single-row fences.

Get Current Updates on India News
News / India News / 11 Bangladeshi nationals including three minors held in Tripura: Police
© 2024 HindustanTimes
