Indian troops begin withdrawing from Maldives after Muizzu's order: Report

The Indian military, operating a surveillance aircraft in the Maldives, has begun withdrawing from the island weeks after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's order, local media reported on Tuesday. According to the Maldivian newspaper Mihaaru, 25 Indian troops deployed in the southernmost atoll of Addu had left Maldives on Sunday, reported AFP. Maldives president Mohammed Muizzu(AFP)

However, there is no official confirmation from either the Maldives or Indian authorities yet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In January this year, Muizzu asked India to withdraw all Indian military personnel deployed in the Indian Ocean archipelago. Following high-level meetings between the two countries, India had agreed to remove their troops from Maldives under the condition that a number of their civilians equivalent to the military presence are brought to operate the aircraft.

Last week, the Maldives President stepped up his anti-India rhetoric and reportedly set a deadline of May 10 for the Indian military to leave the archipelago - less than a week after an Indian civilian team reached the Maldives to take charge of one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation. Reportedly, around 89 Indian military personnel in the island nation will be gone by May 10.

India-Maldives relations

The relations between India and Maldives have soured ever since Muizzu, who is close to China, became the President. As soon as he came to power, Muizzu pledged to evict Indian security personnel deployed in the Maldives to patrol its vast maritime border.

The relationship between the two countries worsened in January after a massive controversy over some Maldivian ministers, including the deputy minister, made racist remarks targeting India and mocked Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. The comments triggered Indians on social media, with several people, including celebrities, joining the call to boycott the island nation.

New Delhi also took up the issue with Male as the controversy worsened. However, the Maldivian government issued a statement distancing itself from the derogatory remarks made by the leaders. It also took action by suspending three ministers who made the remarks.