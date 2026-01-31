Union Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Economists expect focus on jobs, MSMEs, as Nirmala Sitharaman set for record

The budget comes at a time when India is one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. However, the government faces several specific economic conditions.

Global trade has also become less predictable due to geopolitical tensions triggered mainly by US President Donald Trump's tariff aggression.

The government must also manage the fiscal deficit. The target is to reduce this to below 4.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In previous years, the government increased spending on infrastructure, or capital expenditure (capex). The 2025 budget saw a significant increase in this area. Many economists are watching if this trend will continue in 2026 too. High capex is usually intended to create jobs, among other targets.

Expectations from Union Budget 2026-27

Business organisations recently shared their views with the finance ministry during pre-budget consultations. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have submitted lists of recommendations.

One major request was to continue infrastructure spending, reports said. Manufacturing is another priority for the industry, with companies looking for incentives to expand factories in India.

Technology companies and startups have specific requests as well, such as a call for clearer regulations regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and renewable energy sources like Green Hydrogen.

The opposition has alleged that the budget could simply serve as an eyewash. Leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Samajwadi Party have said economic growth is not reaching everyone equally. Unemployment is a major theme for the opposition, and the focus is particularly on the repeal of the MGNREGA programme, and its replacement with the VB G-RAM-G rural job scheme.