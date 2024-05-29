Indian vs Chinese troops tug of war. Who won? | Watch this thrilling contest

Indian troops were observed playing “Tug of War” with Chinese troops during their deployment in Sudan, Africa, as part of a United Nations Peacekeeping mission. The video of the game has gone viral on social media. Army officials confirmed the authenticity of the viral video, which reportedly shows a friendly league match from Monday.(Source: via ANI)

Tug of War is a competition in which two teams pull on opposite ends of a rope, with the objective of dragging the opposing team across a central line.

In the viral video shared by news agency ANI, Indian troops exert maximum effort in the game, while Chinese troops also give their best. The Indian troops emerged victorious. Indian supporters chanted “India, India…” while Chinese supporters cheered for their team. The first Chinese soldier crossing the line signified the Indian team's victory.

The news agency noted that Army officials confirmed the authenticity of the viral video, which reportedly shows a friendly league match from Monday.

The United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) was created by the UN Security Council through Resolution 1590[1] on March 24, 2005, following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement on January 9, 2005.

UNMIS's responsibilities include supporting the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, carrying out specific tasks related to humanitarian assistance, protection, and the promotion of human rights, and providing support to the African Union Mission in Sudan.

UN Peacekeepers Day

- The United Nations General Assembly designated May 29 as the “International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers” through resolution 57/129, marking the first UN peacekeeping mission, the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), which began in Palestine in 1948.

- Since the inception of UN Peacekeeping in 1948, approximately 3,900 military, police, and civilian personnel have died in the line of duty due to violence, accidents, and illnesses, according to the United Nations.

- On May 29, UN offices, Member States, and non-governmental organizations hold solemn ceremonies to honour the lost peacekeepers.

- Since 1948, over two million uniformed and civilian personnel have assisted nations in transitioning from conflict to peace. More than 70,000 peacekeepers are serving in 11 missions across global conflict zones.

- Peacekeepers include civilian, military, and police personnel who collaborate in operations. According to the United Nations, their roles have expanded from monitoring ceasefires to protecting civilians, disarming former combatants, safeguarding human rights, promoting legal governance, supporting fair elections, and reducing landmine risks.

India remembers UN Peacekeepers Day

Taking to X on Wednesday, the Indian Army wrote, “On the 76th anniversary of #UNPeacekeepersDay, #IndianArmy salutes the professionalism, dedication & courage of all Peacekeepers serving in UN Peacekeeping Missions and also pays tribute to those who have laid down their lives for the cause of peace.”

The Indian Ambassador to the United Nations wrote on X, “India proudly stands as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping, showcasing our unwavering commitment to global peace and security. On #PeacekeepingDay, we honor the bravery and dedication of our peacekeepers who make the world a safer place.”