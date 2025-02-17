Menu Explore
Indian woman in UAE not set to be executed; review petition filed

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2025 08:17 PM IST

Reports in a section of the media had claimed that Shehzadi, a 33-year-old woman from Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, was set to be executed soon

New Delhi: An Indian woman sentenced to death in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is not set to be executed immediately and a review petition has been filed in her case, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The woman was accused of causing the death a child through her negligence. (Representational image)
The woman was accused of causing the death a child through her negligence. (Representational image)

Reports in a section of the media had claimed that Shehzadi, a 33-year-old woman from Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, was set to be executed soon. These reports were based on remarks purportedly made by the woman when she made a phone call to her family on Sunday.

The people said on condition of anonymity that the reports that Shehzadi, currently in prison in the UAE, would be executed within 24 hours were incorrect.

“The Indian embassy has confirmed this from the UAE authorities,” one of the people said.

“A review petition has been filed in her case and the matter is under consideration. The embassy continues to follow up on the case,” he said.

Shehzadi’s father Shabbir Khan told the media that his daughter was lured to the UAE in 2021 by Uzair, a resident of Agra whom she met online. Uzair allegedly sold Shehzadi to a couple related to him, Khan said.

While Shehzadi was caring for the couple’s child, the infant died suddenly and she was accused of causing the death through her negligence. Shehzadi was then arrested and sentenced to death, Khan said.

