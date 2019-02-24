Indian woman killed in Dubai road accident, husband critically injured

An Indian woman was killed and her husband was critically injured after their car crashed into a truck in Dubai, the media reported on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Reeja Varghese. Her husband, Varghese Koshy, is fighting for his life at Rashid Hospital, The Khaleej Times quoted the police as saying on Saturday.

According to preliminary probe, the accident took place when the couple were on their way to the St Gregorios Indian Orthodox Church.

The husband reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the truck.

Hydraulics were used to extricate the couple from the mangled remains of the vehicle, the police added.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 14:25 IST