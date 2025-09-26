Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Indian-origin woman, man charged with murder of 3-year-old girl in UK

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 09:50 pm IST

London's emergency services were called to a residential address on Pennine Way in Hayes on the evening of December 17, 2023, where the child was found dead.

An Indian-origin woman and man appeared in a west London court on Friday, charged with the murder of a three-year-old girl nearly two years ago, the Metropolitan Police said.

The case will now undergo legal proceedings in criminal court.(Representational Image)
The case will now undergo legal proceedings in criminal court.(Representational Image)

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court after the pair was charged with murder as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of the toddler, identified by police as Penelope Chandrie.

London's emergency services were called to a residential address on Pennine Way in Hayes on the evening of December 17, 2023, where the child was found deceased.

“Her death has remained under investigation and on Thursday, 25 September, two people were arrested in connection,” the Met Police said in a statement on Friday.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), both people have been charged with murder in connection with the girl's death,” the police said.

The case will now undergo legal proceedings in criminal court, with reporting restrictions in place on further details until a hearing is scheduled.

