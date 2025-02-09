US deportation of Indian migrants: Haryana CM Nayab Saini announces crackdown on ‘dunki’ agents

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that his government is taking immediate action against travel agents, who were involved in sending youth abroad through ‘dunki’ illegal routes adding that the state government will soon introduce a law against illegal immigration. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini assured that those responsible for duping young people will be identified.(HT_PRINT)

Speaking to the media, Saini assured that those responsible for duping young people will be identified and strict measures will be taken to address the issue.

Saini's statement comes after over 100 Indian immigrants, who were found to be living in the United States illegally were deported as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration under the new Trump administration.

Among the deportees, 33 were from Haryana, with others hailing from states like Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Several deportees from Haryana have shared their harrowing experiences, revealing how they were duped by unscrupulous travel agents and left stranded abroad.

In response to these incidents, Saini said that the state government will introduce a law aimed at controlling illegal immigration strictly. The proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session, he further said.

Crackdown on travel agents in Punjab, Haryana

The police in Punjab and Haryana have registered cases against some travel agents on charges of duping the illegal Indian immigrants who were deported by the US two days ago.

The Punjab Police have booked a travel agent from Amritsar district, who was booked under sections 318(4) of the BNS and Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014

The agent was identified as Satnam Singh Manan and he was involved in sending one of the US deportees illegally, who was among the 104 illegal migrants from India deported by the US authorities.

The police said the accused was absconding and their teams were searching for him. However, his shop at Rajasani was sealed by the cops.

Meanwhile, the Karnal police booked four travel agents on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, acting on the complaints from the deportees or their family members.

The legal action against these travel agents follows Exter Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's remark in remarks in Lok Sabha about taking action against travel agents who duped 104 Indians deported from the United States