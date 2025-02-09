Donald Trump to deport Prince Harry amid visa issues? What US President said

US President Donald Trump, who has launched a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants since his return to the White House, has reportedly ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke of Sussex's immigration status. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025(AP)

In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, Donald Trump made it clear that he does not want to take action against Prince Harry, a member of the British royal family who, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved Meghan's native Southern California.

"I don't want to do that," he said. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," the New York Post quoted Donald Trump as saying.

Donald Trump's statement comes amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over his potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process, the report added.

Donald Trump also reportedly expressed admiration for Harry's older brother, Prince William, calling him "a great young man." The two had met privately in Paris during the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in December 2024, a meeting that stood in stark contrast to Trump's strained relationship with Harry and his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of Donald Trump.

Meghan Markle referred to him as "divisive" and "misogynistic" in previous public statements, while Donald Trump has regularly ridiculed Harry, claiming that the prince is "whipped" by Meghan.

"I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose," Trump remarked in a previous interview, cited by the New York Post.

Harry's US visa

The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security has raised concerns about Prince Harry’s honesty on his US visa application, citing admissions in his autobiography ‘Spare’ about past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics.

Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation stated, "Anyone applying to the US must be truthful on their application, and it’s unclear whether that’s the case with Prince Harry," according to the report.

The conservative think tank has also suggested that Harry may have received special treatment from the Biden administration after he and Meghan moved to California in 2020 following their departure from the British royal family, a move widely known as "Megxit."