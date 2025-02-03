A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry will be keen to visit the UK to meet Princess Beatrice after she may have sent him a picture of her new baby girl. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Prince Harry may be ‘keen to’ visit UK after olive branch from THIS royal (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)(AFP)

‘2025 is looking altogether brighter’

Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond said she believes Harry and Beatrice may have been in communication after Mozzi shared the news on social media. "I imagine that Beatrice has already pinged a picture or two [or Athena] to Harry and Meghan,” Bond said, per The Mirror.

She added, "I don't think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he'll be keen to meet his new cousin. This was lovely news. After the brutality of last year for so many of the Royal Family, 2025 is looking altogether brighter. It must have been rather alarming to have such a premature and tiny baby.”

Mozzi shared a photo of his daughter a week after she was born, revealing that the premature baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces.

Bond said, “I think the hospital has to be commended for keeping the birth completely confidential for a week. But all, it seems, is well and the family are obviously delighted.”

The baby is the granddaughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who reside in Royal Lodge.

"I think family has become ever more important for the beleaguered Prince Andrew, and perhaps one of his main roles in life these days is to be a doting grandad,” Bond said. “And I'm sure that Fergie will be just as besotted as little Athena's parents clearly are.”

She added, “I think it's a rather lovely name and it's about time that the Royal Family moved away from strictly traditional names. These days everyone seems to be coming up with unusual names – though I'm sure in a month or two there will be Athenas popping up everywhere."