Princess Beatrice welcomes her second daughter with hubby Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, reveals name with adorable picture

Princess Beatrice, the 36-year-old Princess of York, has given birth to her second daughter, Buckingham Palace announced. She welcomed her newly-born baby with husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, last week. Princess Beatrice's newly-born daughter is third kid in the Mapelli Mozzi family, joining Wolfie, eight, from Edo's previous marriage to Dara Huang, and Beatrice's three-year-old daughter Sienna.(via REUTERS)

The royal family's Instagram account announced the news on Wednesday, with the first snapshot of the child taken by Mozzi, 41.

The couple have named their daughter Athena Elizabeth, who rises to 11th place in the line of succession, moving her aunt Princess Eugenie down to 12th.

She is the third kid in the Mapelli Mozzi family, joining Wolfie, eight, from Edo's previous marriage to Dara Huang, and Beatrice's three-year-old daughter Sienna.

Buckingham Palace noted in a sweet Instagram post: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, January 22nd, at 12:57pm.”

The infant weighed4 pounds and 5 ounces at the time of birth.

According to the statement, King Charles and Queen Camilla, and other members of the Royal Family are “delighted” with the news.

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi have thanked all the staff at the hospital for their excellent care.

“Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna,” the statement concluded.

Also Read: Prince Harry wants a ‘hybrid’ relationship with Royals as Meghan Markle continues to ‘dominate’

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares cute Instagram post

Meanwhile, Edo too shared a cute Instagram post to announce birth of “tiny and absolutely perfect” daughter. He shared a snap of Athena covered in a blanket.

“We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena,” he wrote.

Princess Eugenie, Athena's aunt, reposted the story on her Instagram account, writing “welcome baby girl”.

Princess Beatrice's name a tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The middle of Athena Elizabeth is surely a sweet tribute to her mother Beatrice's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.