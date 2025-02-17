Indians from third batch of US deportees reach Ahmedabad from Amritsar

Two flights with 33 undocumented Indian migrants who were deported from the US landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar on Monday. Immigrants deported from the United States of America, being escorted after they arrived at the airport, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.(PTI)

While three immigrants—two from Mehsana and one from Gandhinagar district—arrived around 12 noon, 30 others landed on another flight at around 2 pm, said Airport Police Station inspector SG Khambhla.

The deportees were escorted by police vehicles deployed at the airport. “Soon after they arrived at the Ahmedabad airport, the 33 immigrants, including children, were transported to their respective native places in Gujarat in police vehicles,” said Inspector SG Khambhla.

The arrival of 33 individuals in Gujarat takes the total number of deported residents from the state to 74 since the first deportation flight landed on February 6.

These individuals are part of the third batch of illegal Indian immigrants deported by US President Donald Trump's administration.

On February 16, a plane carrying eight individuals from Gujarat—among the 116 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration—landed at Ahmedabad airport after departing from Amritsar.

On February 6, a plane carrying 33 immigrants from Gujarat—among 104 Indians deported—landed at Ahmedabad airport. From there, they were transported to their respective locations, primarily in Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, and Ahmedabad districts.

TMC MP asks Jaishankar to clarify

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale alleged the continuing ill-treatment of deportees and demanded that external affairs minister Jaishankar clarify whether the issue of deportations was raised with Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

“Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar must clarify. Since Friday, two more US Military flights have landed in India carrying deported Indians. On both flights, Indians were put in handcuffs and leg shackles. Some reports claim that Sikhs were not even allowed to wear their turbans,” Gokhale wrote on X.

“This happened after PM Modi returned to India from his meeting with US President Trump,” he added.