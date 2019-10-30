e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Indians low on activity, have disturbed sleep

Indians were among the least active people in the world, walking an average of 6,533 steps each day, which is 3,600 steps lesser than the average of the most active country – Hong Kong.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Most Indians spend 57 minutes awake on an average each night they sleep, representing close to 13.5% of their nightly sleep.The most sleep-deprived age-group is between 75-90 years (6 hours 35 minutes on average).
Most Indians spend 57 minutes awake on an average each night they sleep, representing close to 13.5% of their nightly sleep.The most sleep-deprived age-group is between 75-90 years (6 hours 35 minutes on average). (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

India is the second country after Japan to get the least sleep, with an average nightly sleep of 7 hours 1 minute, shows data released by Fitbit, a leading brand of fitness-tracking products.

The Japanese sleep the least, getting an average of 6 hours and 47 minutes of shuteye every night, showed sleep data from across 18 countries of at least 10.5 billion nights between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019. Indians were among the least active people in the world, walking an average of 6,533 steps each day, which is 3,600 steps lesser than the average of the most active country – Hong Kong.

“A healthy adult needs an average of 7.5 to 8 hours of sleep, but changing lifestyles is resulting in disturbed sleep patterns. There’re several distractions in the form of gadgets, internet etc that I’d say leads to insufficient sleep in about 80% of the people,” says Dr JC Suri, former head, pulmonary and sleep medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.The 77 minutes of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, a phase where the sleeper dreams vividly, on average is the lowest in the world for Indians. The REM sleep is a crucial aspect for the peak stage of protein synthesis at the cellular level, which ensures that multiple processes work properly.

Most Indians spend 57 minutes awake on an average each night they sleep, representing close to 13.5% of their nightly sleep.The most sleep-deprived age-group is between 75-90 years (6 hours 35 minutes on average). “It’s important to get to the cause for improving the sleep pattern,” adds Suri.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 03:03 IST

tags
top news
6 labourers killed in J&K on day of EU group’s visit
6 labourers killed in J&K on day of EU group’s visit
Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News