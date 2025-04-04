Indians stranded on Virgin Atlantic flight in Turkey to resume Mumbai journey today

The London-Mumbai Virgin Atlantic flight, with over 200 Indian passengers, stranded in Turkey will resume their journey towards Mumbai on Friday, subject to necessary technical clearance, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said. The Heathrow-Mumbai flight was diverted to Turkey for a medical emergency on Thursday and had a hard landing. (Bloomberg)

The Heathrow-Mumbai flight was diverted to Turkey for a medical emergency on Thursday and had a hard landing due to which the aircraft could not take off. Passengers were stuck at the military airport and had to spend time in the airport lounge.

“The VS358 flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai on 2 April was cancelled due to an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakır Airport in Turkey, followed by ongoing technical inspections of the aircraft”, Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said.

“Subject to receiving the necessary technical approvals, we will continue flight VS1358 to Mumbai from Diyarbakır Airport at 12:00hours local time (14:30hours IST approx) on Friday, 4 April”, the spokesperson added.

“If approvals are not received, we plan instead to provide a bus transfer for customers to an alternative aircraft at another Turkish airport tomorrow to complete our customers journey to Mumbai. In the meantime, passengers are being provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments in Turkey, while we work towards a resolution, and we will keep all customers informed as soon as new updates become available,” the spokesperson said.

More than 250 passengers on a Virgin Atlantic flight, majority of them Indians, are stranded at a small military airport in south-eastern Turkey. The flight was to land in Mumbai at 1:40am on Thursday.