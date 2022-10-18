Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s 1st case of omicron Covid-19 subvariant BQ.1 detected in Pune

Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:09 AM IST

State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate cited the detection and added that high-risk patients should follow precautions

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are the two descendants of omicron’s BA.5 subvariant. (HT PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

India’s first case of omicron Covid-19 subvariant BQ.1 has been detected during genome sequencing of a Pune resident’s sample, the Maharashtra health department said on Monday amid a spike in infections in the state.

State surveillance officer said Pradeep Awate cited the detection and added that high-risk patients should follow precautions.

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are the two descendants of omicron’s BA.5 subvariant, which have been both described as dangerous as they could evade the interventions available against Covid-19. They have caused over 10% of all active cases in the US.

Covid-19 cases increased by 17.7% in Maharashtra over the week that ended on October 16. On Monday, the state reported 201 Covid-19 cases. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.82%. Pune reported 23 new cases.

Awate said the rise in cases is at the moment limited to Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai. He said the cases could increase especially during the festive season. “...we need to observe...precautions, especially for high-risk patients. Do not ignore flu-like symptoms. Seek medical advice at the earliest. Observe Covid appropriate behaviour in public places.”

He urged people to undergo vaccination as per the government guidelines. “People with comorbidities need to take extra precautions while visiting public places. Persons suffering from an influenza-like illness should avoid public contact as much as possible.”

