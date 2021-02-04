India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million
India’s active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped below 156,000, down by 5,032 cases from the previous day, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s dashboard on Thursday morning. The country reported 12,899 fresh cases in the last 24 hours while 107 people died of the viral disease during the same period, the ministry said.
Of the total 10,790,183 cases in India, only 155,025 are active, which accounts for 1.49% of the total caseload. A total of 10,480,455 people have recovered from the disease across the nation. According to the health ministry, the recovery rate stands at 97.08%.
Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here
As many as 14 states and Union territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam have not recorded any Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s dashboard.
Also, 44,49,552 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the world largest immunisation drive. On Wednesday, the health ministry said, India is the fastest country to reach the four million Covid-19 inoculation mark in 18 days. “India’s trajectory of leaping across landmarks in its fight against the global pandemic continues. In a significant achievement, India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID19 vaccination mark. The country has achieved this feat in 18 days,” it said in a statement.
In the first stage of the campaign, health and frontline workers are being administered the jab whereas in the second phase those above 50 years of age and those in the high risk groups.
During an address to students of a Delhi University college, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday sought cooperation and assistance from the country's youth in providing right information about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive and other related policy actions of the government regarding the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief hails increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic as huge step
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% beneficiaries of take home ration scheme on paper, says NCPCR chairman
- National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo said the data clearly shows that there is a scam in administering of the scheme in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How #IndiaTogether became top trend after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aero India: HAL set to get order for 15 light combat choppers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF deputy chief to monitor new ₹48,000 cr Tejas project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm debates marked relatively smoother day of Parliament: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Remarks by global celebrities proof of propaganda, says BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala to gets its first human milk bank on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN glitches hit vaccination drive; turnout drops to 36% in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Internet curbs lifted in 2 Haryana districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Parts of Delhi to receive light rain today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Discoms propose tweaking power tariff for industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC to hear Future’s plea against status quo on Reliance deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox