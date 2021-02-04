India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million

India’s active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped below 156,000, down by 5,032 cases from the previous day, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s dashboard on Thursday morning. The country reported 12,899 fresh cases in the last 24 hours while 107 people died of the viral disease during the same period, the ministry said.

Of the total 10,790,183 cases in India, only 155,025 are active, which accounts for 1.49% of the total caseload. A total of 10,480,455 people have recovered from the disease across the nation. According to the health ministry, the recovery rate stands at 97.08%.

As many as 14 states and Union territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam have not recorded any Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s dashboard.

Also, 44,49,552 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the world largest immunisation drive. On Wednesday, the health ministry said, India is the fastest country to reach the four million Covid-19 inoculation mark in 18 days. “India’s trajectory of leaping across landmarks in its fight against the global pandemic continues. In a significant achievement, India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID19 vaccination mark. The country has achieved this feat in 18 days,” it said in a statement.

In the first stage of the campaign, health and frontline workers are being administered the jab whereas in the second phase those above 50 years of age and those in the high risk groups.

During an address to students of a Delhi University college, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday sought cooperation and assistance from the country's youth in providing right information about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive and other related policy actions of the government regarding the pandemic.