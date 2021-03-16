India’s arms imports drop 33%: All you need to know about Sipri report
India’s arms imports fell 33% between 2011-15 and 2016-20, said a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) on Monday. Here is all you need to know about the report:
• It has come at a time the country has taken measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware.
• The report on international arms transfers attributed the drop in India’s arms imports mainly to an attempt to reduce its dependence on Russian arms and complex procurement processes.
• “Russia was the most affected supplier, although India’s imports of US arms also fell 46%,” the report said.
• It added India is planning large-scale arms imports in the coming years.
• India’s top three arms suppliers during 2016-20 were Russia (accounting for 49% of India’s imports), France (18%) and Israel (13%), the report said.
• According to Sipri, India accounted for 0.2% of the share of global arms exports during 2016-20, making the country the world’s 24th largest exporter of major arms.
Also Read | 5 Lt Colonels among 17 Army personnel booked by CBI in recruitment scam
• This represents an increase of 228% over India’s export share of 0.1% during the previous five-year period - 2011-15.
• Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Mauritius were the top recipients of Indian military hardware, the report said.
• Arms exports by Russia, which accounted for 20% of all exports of major arms in 2016–20, dropped by 22%, the report said.
• “The bulk -- around 90% -- of this decrease was attributable to a 53% fall in its arms exports to India,” Sipri said.
• India was the biggest importer of Russian military hardware during the last five years, accounting for 23% of Russia’s total exports.
• The report also said that exports by China, the world’s fifth-largest arms exporter in 2016-20, fell 7.8% between 2011-15 and 2016-20.
• China accounted for 74% of Pakistan’s military imports during the last five years, up from 61% in 2011-15.
• But the US, the world’s largest arms exporter, saw its exports rise. Its global share of arms exports went up from 32% to 37% between 2011-15 and 2016-20.
• The five largest arms exporters in 2016-20 were the US, Russia, France, Germany and China, while the top importers were Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Australia and China.
• India has set aside ₹70,221 crore - 63% of the military’s capital budget for 2021-22 - for buying locally produced weapons and systems to boost defence indigenisation.
• Sipri said India’s military imports are likely to grow over the next five years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it will issue visas in India, makes it impossible to get
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: First patient with S Africa variant confirmed in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy
- Total 80 people were vaccinated with Covaxin on Monday in Raipur and from Tuesday it will start at other medical colleges of the state, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s arms imports drop 33%: All you need to know about Sipri report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala HC says transpersons entitled to be admitted to NCC: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn MPs give notice to discuss Bank employees stir
Bill in Lok Sabha to give Delhi L-G more power: Here’s what it means
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress seeks clarification on Swapan Dasgupta’s candidature for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity
- The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 24,492 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally over 11.4 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas during next 5 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: 24 new Covid-19 cases in Puducherry, tally reaches 40,068
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.