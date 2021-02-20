After Kerala and Maharashtra, Punjab, MP among states reporting most Covid-19 cases

Several states in the country, including Kerala and Maharashtra, have been witnessing a rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) throughout the week with some of them reporting a fresh spike in daily infections. The seven-day average of new cases across the country has now gone up during the seven of the last eight days, highlighting the potential risk of a surge in cases. The rise in the cases comes amid fear of new mutations in the virus.

As of Saturday, there are 10,977,387 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country and out of them, 13,993 were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest one-day jump since January 29. India’s present active caseload at 143,127 now consists of 1.30% of total positive cases, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.

Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of virology at Vellore’s Christian Medical College, said there was a need for increased surveillance to see whether the new variants of the virus have taken root. “If the new variant of the virus is infecting the people but the antibodies from a previous infection still protects a significant number of people, then the increase would just be a blip... If not, then we are in for trouble,” he told HT.

Following the rise in the cases, the Union health ministry has reiterated the importance of adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to break the chain of transmission of the virus and contain the spread of the disease.

Here’s a list of states that reporting the maximum number of cases across the country:

Maharashtra: In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the state.

Kerala: The southern state reported 4,584 cases on Friday taking the state’s infection tally past the one million mark. The toll from the coronavirus disease stands at 4,061.

Punjab: The northern state has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in the past week with 383 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases since February 13. In the last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state.

Chhattisgarh: In the last seven days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In the last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported.