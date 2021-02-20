Live: India’s reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload up at 143,127
India’s Covid-19 trajectory has been witnessing an upward trend for the past few days with Maharashtra and Kerala continuing to report a fresh spike in cases of the coronavirus disease. On Friday, the western state added more than 6,000 cases of the coronavirus disease while the southern state reported 4,584 new infections.
The nation’s infection tally stands at 10,977,387, according to data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday morning. The active Covid-19 caseload has again gone up to 143,127, which accounts for 1.30% of the total positive cases in the country.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has reached 10,449,942. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have recorded the highest number of vaccinations so far.
FEB 20, 2021 10:06 AM IST
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said here on Saturday. The total coronavirus caseload in the state remained at 16,836, state surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa told news agency PTI.
FEB 20, 2021 09:46 AM IST
India's reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases
With 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's infection tally on Saturday crossed 10.97 million. After witnessing a declining through the initial days of the month, the country's active caseload has again gone up to 143,127. The active cases, which witnessed a jumped of 3,585 in the last 24 hours, account for 1.30% of the total positive cases in the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
FEB 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Come forward to take the vaccine: Health minister tells frontline workers
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to all the doctors, nurses, paramedic workers, and the frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine. "Let us all work together to fight against Covid-19. The world is not free of the disease. It is only with our collective effort that we shall overcome this public health challenge,” he said.
Central forces to be deployed in Bengal ahead of election dates announcement
Special representatives’ talks on cards, India, China to restore status quo ante
Biden's Indian-American nominee to lead budget faces challenge to confirmation
India's active Covid-19 cases rise again, tally soars over 10.97 million
Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases surpass 6,000; govt steps up testing, tracking
- Maharashtra’s health department and experts on the state-appointed panel have expressed confidence that the spread of the virus will be contained with stricter measures, higher testing and wider tracking.
News updates from HT: Pangong Tso disengagement ends, 10th round of talks today
Farm laws protests LIVE: 208 farmers dead since beginning of agitation, says BKU
- They have also wanted a legal guarantee over the practice of procurement of yields under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.
Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh may skip today's NITI Aayog meet: Report
PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff
Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea over Covishield
India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world
Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’
