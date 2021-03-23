India’s Covid-19 infections, deaths, active cases: Today’s data decoded

India reported 40,715 infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 10,731 active cases 29,785 recoveries and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed on Tuesday. The country's coronavirus tally stands at 11,686,796, active cases at 345,377, recoveries at 11,181,253 and death toll at 160,166 so far.

The active caseload saw an increase for the 13th consecutive day and now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, the ministry’s dashboard updated at 8am showed. The recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, it also showed.

Here is how the states have fared in terms of these numbers:

1. Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported a rise in daily Covid-19 cases and account for 80.90% of infections in the last 24 hours.

2. The health ministry said 10 states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases.

3. India’s active caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February, according to the ministry.

4. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 75.15% of active cases in the country.

5. Of the 199 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, six states account for 80.4% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are among them.

6. Fourteen states and Union territories have not reported any Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

7. The doubling time of coronavirus disease cases in India has decreased from 504.4 on March 1, 2021, to 202.3 on March 23, 2021, the health ministry said.

8. It also said that cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses is inching closer to 50 million and are at 4,84,94,594. The first dose administration has crossed the 40 million mark on Tuesday. It added that a record 32,53,095 Covid-19 vaccinations were given in the last 24 hours.