The Union ministry of health on Thursday said that with a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries of coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 97%, adding that it is one of the highest globally. The daily recovered Covid-19 cases in India continue to surpass the daily new cases.

"With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97%. India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally. 1,03,73,606 people have recovered and 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

It added that 78% of the active cases are concentrated in five states —Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

"77.84% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 states/UTs," the ministry said.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,015,524), Karnataka (937,383), Kerala (905,591) , Andhra Pradesh (887,349), and Tamil Nadu (836,315).

The graph shows country's unprecedented day to day change in number of active cases in the past few weeks.

11,666 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. India's Covid-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore, while the national recovery rate climbed to 96.94 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

India's present active caseload now composes of just 1.62% of India's total positive cases.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December last year.



