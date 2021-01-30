India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000
India registered 13,083 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the national tally to 10,733,131, the Ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Saturday morning. The country’s latest daily count of cases, according to the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was from 756,329 samples tested for Covid-19 on Friday.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
Significantly, India’s total recoveries from the disease, as well as active cases, crossed 10.4 million and slumped below 170,000, respectively, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed. According to the latest numbers, 14,808 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, while in the same period, active cases dipped by 1,862, taking their respective tallies to 10,409,160 and 169,824 respectively. The number of Covid-19 related fatalities, meanwhile, spiked to 154,147 with 137 more people succumbing to the infection. The national recovery rate currently stands at 96.96%. Active cases comprise 1.60% of the national tally while deaths comprise 1.44%.
Total 195,837,408 samples have been tested till now for Covid-19, the ICMR data further shows. India is currently conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, inoculating healthcare workers in the first phase, of whom 3,500,027 have received shots thus far, as per the latest data from the health ministry. 30 million healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, receiving shots of Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin.
India is the fastest to 1 million, 2 million and 3 million vaccination marks, as per the health ministry. The country has the second-highest caseload of Covid-19 in the world, behind that of the United States of America, and ahead of Brazil’s. In terms of fatalities, India is fourth globally, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress
- The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education minister lauds efforts of students, teachers, govt during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ghazipur security was increased for different reason': UP Police | 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India observes Martyrs' Day today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over parts of NW India for 2-3 days
- The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India was -0.3°C recorded at Bathinda on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Prez pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox