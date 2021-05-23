India's Covid-19 toll nears 300,000-mark with 3,741 deaths in 24 hours; 240,842 fresh cases take infection tally to over

India recorded 2,40,842 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 26,530,132, according to Union health ministry update on Sunday morning. 3,741 fatalities were also recorded in the same timespan; the pandemic has claimed 2,99,266 lives so far, according to health ministry’s update at 8am.

The Union health ministry said on Saturday that the second wave has been stabilising all over the country, with seven states reporting 10,000 cases and six states recording 5,000-10,000 cases, a day. More than 93 districts have also been reporting a decline in positivity rate.

However, states all over the country have been extending ongoing curbs in a bid to keep the infection from spreading. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa have re-imposed curfew-like restrictions after active cases showed a decline, as governments work to ramp up vaccination efforts.





Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Punjab, and Delhi continue to report a high number of Covid-19 deaths, according to health ministry.

In the second wave of the pandemic, the huge surge in cases have overburdened the underdeveloped rural healthcare infrastructure. Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul, said during a press briefing on Saturday that infected individuals have to be connected to the formal healthcare system for advice even if they are being treated under home isolation. He also emphasised on the need to bolster ambulance service and increase the number of beds in a timely manner.