India's daily Covid tally crosses 1-lakh mark, Omicron count at 3,000

India on Friday breached the one-lakh mark in its daily Covid-19 tally with as many as 1,17,100 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the latest updated data with the Union ministry of health and family affairs, the country’s current active caseload currently stood at 3,71,363.

The last time the country had recorded more than one lakh cases in a day was on June 6, 2021, when the second wave of the virus was wreaking havoc across India.

The country’s count of the highly transmissible Omicron crossed the 3,000-mark (3,007 to be exact) with 1,199 patients having been cured as well. The fast-spreading strain is now present in 27 states.

The daily positivity rate has now touched 7.74 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.54 per cent.

With 302 patients dying due to related complications, the death toll touched 4,83,178. As many as 30,836 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,43,71,845. With this, the recovery rate touched 97.57 per cent.

The health ministry said over 68 crore samples have been tested against the virus so far in the country.

Further, more than 149 crore doses against Covid-19 have been administered to beneficiaries as part of the nationwide vaccination drive that was launched about a year ago.