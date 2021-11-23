India's daily Covid tally further down at 7,579; active cases drop by nearly 5k

India continued to see a fall in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. On Tuesday, it recorded 7,579 infections, which took the caseload to 34,526,480, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am. Tuesday's infection count has been the lowest in 543 days; this is the second consecutive day that new cases remained below the 10,000-mark.

More than 12,000 patients recovered and 236 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries and death toll to 33,946,749 and 466,147 respectively.

The active cases on Tuesday saw a major decline of 4,859 and currently stand at 113,584, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the active cases have been the lowest in 536 days. They constitute less than 1% of the caseload (at 0.34% currently). On Monday, the active cases stood at 118,443.

The overall recovery rate from Covid-19, meanwhile, has further surged to 98.32% and has been the highest since March last year.

On Monday, India registered 8,488 new cases, nearly 250 deaths and 12,510 recoveries.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 964,980 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has climbed to 633,489,239, the ICMR added.

India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.17 billion with nearly 7.2 million doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that more than 1.31 billion doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far.

On Monday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with states Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and the Union Territory of Puducherry- which have reported a low rate of vaccination.

Mandaviya urged these three states and one UT to launch an aggressive campaign to increase the pace of inoculation.

“We are in the last lap of Covid-19 vaccination. Let us launch aggressive campaign to ensure full vaccination by increasing the pace of vaccination and expanding the coverage,” Mandaviya said on Monday. The Union health minister also said that all stakeholders in these three states and one UT, including NGOs, religious leaders, community influencers should be roped in to motivate the eligible population towards full vaccination.

