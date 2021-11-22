India's daily Covid tally below 10,000 for 2nd time in less than a week

India's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) saw a sharp decline on Monday after 8,488 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload to 34,518,901, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8 am. Monday's cases have been the lowest in 538 days, the ministry said.

This is the second time in less than a week that the daily infection count dropped below the 10,000-mark. Previously, the country recorded 8,865 fresh Covid-19 cases on November 16, the lowest in 287 days.

Nearly 250 patients died and 12,510 recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll and total recoveries to 465,911 and 33,934,547, respectively, in the same time period, according to the health ministry. The active cases have dropped below 120,000-mark at 118,443 and constitute 0.36% of the caseload, the ministry said, adding they have been the lowest in 534 days.

The overall recovery rate, meanwhile, has climbed to 98.31%, the highest since March 2020.

On Sunday, the country had recorded 10,488 cases and 313 more deaths due to the viral disease.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday that a total of 632,524,259 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 783,567 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Authorities have administered over 1.16 billion vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January this year. Of these, 765,872,227 beneficiaries have received the first dose and the remaining 402,856,158 have received the second doses as well. Nearly 3.3 million beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Later on Monday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the vaccination progress in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry, where the first dose coverage is less than 70%.

According to government data, the lowest first dose coverage among the above three states and one Union Territory (UT) is from Nagaland at 49%, followed by Manipur at 54.2%, Meghalaya at 56.7% and Puducherry at 65.7%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON