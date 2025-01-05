Meet India's first ‘Gen Beta’ baby: A boy born in Mizoram's Aizawl

As the year 2025 brought upon the world the ‘Generation Beta’, India got its first baby of this gen on New Year's day, January 1, in Mizoram's Aizawl. The first Gen beta baby, a boy named Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, weighed 3.12 kg at the time of his birth. (X/@AIRNewsHindi)

According to the All India Radio News, the baby boy named Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, was born at 12:03 am on January 1 at Durtlang's Synod hospital in Aizawl, making him the first birth of Generation Beta.

The baby weighed 3.12 kg at the time of his birth and marked the beginning of the new generation's era.

Sister Lalchhuanawmi of the hospital's Lawmna Ward said that the baby boy was in good health and had no complications.

According to Akashvani News Aizawl, Frankie is the newest member of his family which comprises his older sister, mother Ramzirmawii, and father ZD Remruatsanga. The family lives in Aizawl's Khatla East area.

The mother expressed her happiness on having given the nation its first Beta baby.

Futurist Mark McCrindle coined the term 'Gen Beta' to define babies born between 2025 and 2039, saying that by 2035 they will make up for 16 per cent of the global population.

In his blog post, McCrindle explained that they will be the children of Gen Ys (millennials) and older Gen Zs, adding that many of the Gen Beta babies will live to see the 22nd century.

The post further clarified that it named the last and the new generation as Alpha and Beta to "signify not just new generations, but the first generations that will be shaped by an entirely different world".

"That is why we moved to the Greek alphabet, to signify how these different generations will be raised in a new world of technological integration," it added.

McCrindle's site also noted that Gen Beta is a representative of a key chapter in the evolving world.

His work explained that Gen Beta will have a seamless digital and physical world, adding that it will live "in an era where AI (artificial intelligence) and automation are fully embedded in everyday life, from education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment".

Gen Beta, McCrindle said, "will grow up in a world shaped by breakthroughs in technology, evolving social norms, and an increasing focus on sustainability and global citizenship".