Wake up babe, a new generation just dropped! Move over Gen Alpha, the era of Gen Beta begins TODAY

The Gen Beta era has officially descended upon us! 2025 through 2039 marks the Gen Beta baby boom: What kind of world will they inherit from us?

The last time the world collectively went through a generational shift, literally, was in 2010 when Gen Alpha zoomed into the world. 2024 marked the last year of Gen Alpha babies giving way to 2025. New Year's day for 2025 then, is extra special as it marks the start of a whole new generation of babies, many of whom will be shaping the world in their own ways. But to shape the world, they will first have to know the world, dynamic at its best, volatile and on the decline at its worst.

So, what's in store for Gen Beta then?

If you though your life is a little too tech-driven, imagine a whole generation of babies being nurtured through a tech-driven childhood. The necessary evil of today, artificial intelligence, is well on its way to becoming absolutely indispensable. AI-driven tech then, will be shaping the key pillars of Gen Beta's lives, right out of the womb. Be it education, development or home environments, we may just be looking at a whole new generation of AI-raised babies — in essence we mean.

Irrespective of whichever side of the climate change debate you fall on, sustainability will no longer be an 'option' per se for Gen Beta. Futurist Mark McCrindle in his blog shares, "(Gen Beta) will inherit a world grappling with major societal challenges" and the state of the environment will be the foundation of this. Considering all goes well, many of these babies are projected to live long enough to see the turn of the century even, shared generational researcher and author Jack Dorsey with NBC News.

Here's to Gen Z!

Some percentage of Gen Alpha is still in their diapers and some, the oldest of them, have just kickstarted their teens. Following the timeline, the oldest Gen Alpha babies are 14 years of age. So, to be fair, they are yet to be given the platform to essentially make their mark on the world. But their predecessors — oh, their predecessors! Meme culture may be (almost) as old as the internet (chill, we're just being a bit dramatic here, Gen Z style) but the reams and reams of (wishfully relatable) content the Gen Z vibe has managed to churn out is truly something. One of a kind, the generation doesn't take no for an answer, always prioritises themselves and seems to be eternally in the swing of YOLO. And while this may appear footloose and fancy-free and too casual a vibe for young adults marching on into the global workforce, maybe the preceding generations could take a leaf or two out of their book when it comes to self-love, or at least the eternal pursuit of it.

Coming back to Gen Beta, here's to a new generation, and maybe a new world!