India’s forces foiled all attempts to alter status quo on LAC: President Kovind

India’s armed forces responded with courage to “machinations” to disrupt peace along the Line of Actual Control that disregarded bilateral agreements and foiled all efforts to alter the status quo on the border, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday in a reference to the standoff with China.

The President, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, during his address to a joint session of Parliament, specifically mentioned the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley last June that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, and said the government is committed to safeguard the interests of the country.

“During the Coronavirus pandemic, when the country was grappling with crisis, attempts were made to challenge the country’s capability at the border. Efforts were made to disrupt the peace at LAC in utter disregard of bilateral relations and agreements,” Kovind said.

“However, our security forces not only responded to these machinations with promptitude, force and courage, but also foiled all attempts to change the status quo at the border.”

The “restraint, valour and courage” of India’s soldiers “deserve utmost praise”, Kovind said, pointing out that 20 soldiers “made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives defending the country at Galwan Valley” in June 2020. “Every citizen is deeply indebted to these martyrs,” he added.

Kovind said the government is “vigilant and fully committed to safeguard the interests of the country”, and additional forces have been deployed at the LAC to protect India’s sovereignty.

The President’s remarks came a day after external affairs minister S Jaishankar outlined eight principles, including adhering to agreements on the border issue and the unacceptability of any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo at the LAC, to repair India-China ties that were “profoundly disturbed” by the events in Ladakh sector last year.

Jaishankar also referred to the sudden amassing of Chinese troops on the LAC last year in violation of bilateral agreements and Beijing’s failure to provide a credible explanation for the change in its stance.

China’s foreign ministry responded to the foreign minister’s remarks on Friday by saying that border issues should not be linked to bilateral ties. “This is an important experience in the continuous development of bilateral relations over the past years,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

“It is hoped that India and China will meet each other halfway, properly manage differences, promote pragmatic cooperation, and push bilateral relations back on track,” Zhao added.

Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement. A clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La in Sikkim sector on January 20, which resulted in injuries on both sides, has added to concerns about possible expansion of the dragging standoff.