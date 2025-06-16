India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant steps down from government service

India’s G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, 69, on Monday announced he has stepped down from government service, ending a 45-year-long career, and said he will engage with startups, think tanks, and academic institutions in a personal capacity. Amitabh Kant was named G20 Sherpa in July 2022 and held the position during India’s presidency of the grouping in 2023. (X)

“My New Journey: After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life,” Kant wrote on X. “I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India [Narendra Modi] for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of India. I am grateful to all my colleagues, peers and friends for their patience, understanding, and support.”

On LinkedIn, Kant wrote he has decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter. He referred to the trust Modi placed in him to drive developmental initiatives that shaped India’s growth trajectory.

Kant thanked finance and external affairs ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, and PK Mishra, the Prime Minister’s principal secretary, for their guidance and support. “I now look forward to India’s transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by supporting free enterprise, Startups, think tanks and academic institutions.”

Kant was named G20 Sherpa in July 2022 and held the position during India’s presidency of the grouping in 2023. “Leading India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 was a significant milestone in my career. Despite complex global challenges, we achieved unanimous consensus on the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, and refocused attention on key developmental issues. We also successfully ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, fulfilling India’s commitment to global equity and the voice of the Global South,” said Kant, who began his career in 1980 as a Kerala cadre Indian Administrative Service officer.

Kant was NITI Aayog’s longest-serving CEO from February 2016 to June 2022. He oversaw the Aspirational Districts Programme, the Atal Innovation Mission, and policy efforts on digital infrastructure, green hydrogen, and advanced chemistry cells. “We helped lay the foundations for India’s digital public infrastructure and pushed policy reforms across sectors—ranging from manufacturing through PLI schemes to innovation through the Atal Innovation Mission and sustainability through the Green Hydrogen Mission and Advanced Chemistry Cells,” he said.

Kant served as department for industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) secretary from 2014 to 2016, and tourism ministry joint secretary from 2001 to 2007. “We initiated the ‘Incredible India’ campaign—born from the belief that travel & tourism has the best multiplier impact on jobs and growth,” he said.

Kant reflected on the early years of his career and wrote his journey began in Kerala, where he learned the value of grassroots development. “From the ‘God’s Own Country’ campaign to rejuvenating Calicut city by reviving Mananchaira Maidan, removing vast encroachments, expanding Calicut Airport and working closely with fishing community — these experiences shaped my career.”

He highlighted initiatives such as Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and Startup India during his tenure at DIPP and added it helped India improve by 79 ranks in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings.

Kant said India has always been, and will always be, Incredible. “Humbled to have played a small role. Thank you for being part of this journey.” He shared a collage of images from his government service, including with Modi, and the Dalai Lama.