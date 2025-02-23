Centre looks at new framework to regulate content after Ranveer Allahbadia row

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry has said it is ‘examining’ the existing statutory provisions and the need for a new legal framework to regulate ‘harmful’ content on digital platforms, amid the outcry over ‘crass’ remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and other content creators on a YouTube show. Ranveer Allahbadia cries on video.

“While certain provisions exist under the current laws, there is a growing demand for a stricter and effective legal framework to regulate such harmful content. We have taken note of these developments and are in the process of examining current statutory provisions and need for a new legal framework,” the I&B ministry said in its response to the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, a parliamentary panel.

Also, the ministry noted there is a ‘rising concern’ in the society that the constitutional right of freedom of expression is being ‘misused to showcase obscene and violent content' on digital platforms.

It informed the panel it will submit a detailed note after 'due deliberations.'

On February 13, the parliamentary committee, headed by Nishkant Dubey of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had asked the ministry regarding the amendments needed in the existing laws to clamp down on 'controversial content' in the wake of the emergence of new technology and media platforms.

This came after members across political lines joined the outcry over comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia.

Unlike the conventional print and electronic content, which are covered under specific laws, new media services powered by internet such as OTT (over-the-top) platforms or YouTube have no specific regulatory legal framework, triggering demands for amending the laws.

