India's Got Latent row: Ashish Chanchlani records statement with Assam Police

YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani, who was one of the panelists on comedian Samay Raina’s controversial show ‘India’s Got Latent’, appeared before the Assam Police and recorded his statement on Thursday, a senior official told news agency ANI. Ashish Chanchalani was one of the judges on the panel of the controversial India's Got Latent episode. (Instagram/ashishchanchlani)

However, none of the other judges present on the panel of the controversial episode have complied with the notices served to them, the official added.

Chanchalani appeared before the Guwahati Police’s crime branch along with his lawyer and recorded his statement in the case related to allegedly promoting obscenity during the show, said Ankur Jain, Joint Police Commissioner. “We recorded his statement. As he cooperated with our investigation, we let him go. If required, he will be called again," he told ANI.

“Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh are the other accused named in the FIR... We have served them notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into it; as per the legal procedure, we will take action,” he added.

Before this, Chanchalani was also granted interim bail by Gauhati High Court in connection with the case on February 18.

An FIR was filed against Chanchalani, along with the other panelists on the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent, on February 10 “for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion” during the show. The controversy erupted after podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka beerbiceps, made a crass remark during the show which received huge backlash.

Along with Ashish Chanchalani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian and show host Samay Raina were named in the FIR filed by Guwahati Police. They face multiple cases in connection with the objectionable remarks made during the show in Mumbai as well.

The matter reached the Supreme Court last week when Ranveer Allahbadia sought merging of multiple FIRs filed against him. While granting him interim bail, the top court reprimanded Allahbadia for his remarks during the hearing.