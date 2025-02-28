Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's Got Latent row: Ashish Chanchlani records statement with Assam Police

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 06:33 AM IST

Ashish Chanchalani was also granted interim bail by Gauhati High Court in connection with the case on February 18. 

YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani, who was one of the panelists on comedian Samay Raina’s controversial show ‘India’s Got Latent’, appeared before the Assam Police and recorded his statement on Thursday, a senior official told news agency ANI.

Ashish Chanchalani was one of the judges on the panel of the controversial India's Got Latent episode. (Instagram/ashishchanchlani)
Ashish Chanchalani was one of the judges on the panel of the controversial India's Got Latent episode. (Instagram/ashishchanchlani)

However, none of the other judges present on the panel of the controversial episode have complied with the notices served to them, the official added.

Chanchalani appeared before the Guwahati Police’s crime branch along with his lawyer and recorded his statement in the case related to allegedly promoting obscenity during the show, said Ankur Jain, Joint Police Commissioner. “We recorded his statement. As he cooperated with our investigation, we let him go. If required, he will be called again," he told ANI.

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh are the other accused named in the FIR... We have served them notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into it; as per the legal procedure, we will take action,” he added.

Before this, Chanchalani was also granted interim bail by Gauhati High Court in connection with the case on February 18.

An FIR was filed against Chanchalani, along with the other panelists on the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent, on February 10 “for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion” during the show. The controversy erupted after podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka beerbiceps, made a crass remark during the show which received huge backlash.

Along with Ashish Chanchalani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian and show host Samay Raina were named in the FIR filed by Guwahati Police. They face multiple cases in connection with the objectionable remarks made during the show in Mumbai as well.

The matter reached the Supreme Court last week when Ranveer Allahbadia sought merging of multiple FIRs filed against him. While granting him interim bail, the top court reprimanded Allahbadia for his remarks during the hearing.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On