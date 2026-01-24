Worry for India? US seeks ‘friendship’ with Bangladesh’s once-banned Jamaat-e-Islami, says report

The United States is reported to be seeking a friendly relationship with the Jamaat-e-Islami party in Bangladesh ahead of elections scheduled for next month, and this can potentially further strain American ties with India, where ex-PM Sheikh Hasina is living in exile since her ouster in mass protests in 2024. Head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus at the 'July Uprising Memorial Museum' in what was once the official residence of ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Ameer Shafiqur Rahman (L2) watches, in Dhaka. (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo)

US diplomats are looking to step up their engagement with the once-banned radical group, The Washington Post has reported citing audio recordings of a meeting from December 1. In that closed-door meeting with some Bangladeshi journalists, a US diplomat based in Dhaka said the country has “shifted Islamic” and predicted that the Jamaat would “do better than it’s ever done before” in the February 12 election, the Post further said in its report.

“We want them to be our friends,” the diplomat, whose identity is withheld by the US-based premier news outlet, is quoted as saying. He can be heard requesting journalists to give more airtime to the party’s influential student wing, the report added.

As for fears that the Jamaat-e-Islami could take Bangladesh down the route of strict Islamic law, the US diplomat reportedly said Washington has leverage it can use — “100 per cent tariffs put on them the next day”.

The US has not denied that the meeting took place. Monica Shie, spokesperson for the US embassy in Dhaka, reportedly said “the conversation that took place in December was a routine gathering, off-the-record discussion between US Embassy officials and local journalists".

“Numerous political parties were discussed,” she argued, and asserted that the US has no plans to favour a party or about which government is elected by the Bangladeshi people. Mohammad Rahman, the US spokesperson for Jamaat-e-Islami, told the Post that “we choose not to comment on the context of remarks reportedly made during a private diplomatic meeting".

Why Jamaat is a worry for many The Jamaat-e-Islami has been banned multiple times in the country’s history, most recently under Sheikh Hasina. It has held strict sharia-aligned positions such as reduced office hours for women for them to “fulfill their duties toward their children". But it has sought to rebrand itself as an anti-corruption force ever since the students-led protests toppled Hasina's regime over alleged misgovernance.

Hasina's party, the Awami League, stands de-registered and banned, while she has been awarded the death penalty over deaths of protesters and “crimes against humanity”.