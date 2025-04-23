China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan on Wednesday joined India’s neighbours in condemning the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, with most countries reiterating their commitment to fight terrorism. India’s neighbours condemn Pahalgam attack

The only discordant note was struck by Pakistan, whose foreign ministry only expressed concern at the loss of lives but neither condemned the attack nor referred to it as a terrorist incident.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli were among leaders of regional countries that called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to offer condolences and condemn the attack.

The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The group has targeted civilians, including migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits, in recent years.

Terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow, a popular site near Pahalgam, on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring dozens more.

China strongly condemns the attack in Pahalgam, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing. “We resolutely oppose all forms of terrorism, extend our condolences to the victims and express sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured,” Guo said.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong said in a social media post: “Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms.”

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake denounced the attack in a social media post. “I condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in India. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. Sri Lanka always stands in solidarity with the people of India,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry had condemned the terror attack and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the government and people of India in the “fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the ministry said, reiterating the country’s “unwavering commitment to regional peace and security”.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry issued a statement that strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in the “tragic loss of innocent lives”.

The statement added: “Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism.” Bangladesh also extended condolences to the families of the victims and “heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this mindless act of violence”.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay conveyed his condolences to the victims and others affected by the “horrific terrorist attack” in Pahalgam in a social media post. “Bhutan strongly condemns such brutal acts of terror & stands firmly with the Government & people of India in solidarity & friendship,” he said.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Mauritius Prime Minister Ramgoolam and Nepal Prime Minister Oli had telephoned Modi to condemn the attack.

Ramgoolam offered his condolences on the “senseless killing of innocent people” and “strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack”, Jaiswal said.

Oli too strongly condemned the “heinous terror attack” and offered his condolences at the loss of lives. Modi conveyed his condolences at the death of a Nepali national in the attack and “underlined that India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack to justice”, Jaiswal said.

“India and Nepal stand together in the fight against terrorism,” Jaiswal added.

Earlier, Nepal foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba had confirmed the death of a Nepali national named Sudip Neupane in the terror attack. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and wish a speedy recovery to his injured mother,” she said on social media.

Deuba said the Nepal government strongly condemns the “cruel and inhuman act” and stands in solidarity with the people of India.

In contrast, the Pakistan foreign ministry’s statement expressed concern at the “loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir” and conveyed condolences to the kin of the dead.

US President Donald Trump is among world leaders who have condemned the attack, expressing US solidarity with India against terrorism and calling Modi early on Wednesday to convey his condolences. Trump “expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack”, Jaiswal said.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Modi, expressed grief over the “brutal crime” and said it had no justification.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among world leaders who called Modi on Wednesday to condemn the terror attack. Albanese offered condolences at the loss of innocent lives and expressed solidarity with the people of India in their hour of grief. “He extended all support in the fight against terrorism,” Jaiswal said.