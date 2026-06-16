India's Sarvam AI raises $234 million funding at $1.5 billion valuation; looks to challenge China, US

Indian artificial intelligence firm Sarvam AI said on Monday it had raised $234 million as part of a targeted broader funding round as it looks to roll out models that can challenge Chinese and US rivals. Indian firm Sarvam AI rolls out $234 million funding plan amid plans to compete with Chinese and American models (Representational/ Pixabay)

The AI startup made waves in the world’s most populous country this year when it released two large language models that it said were trained from scratch in India.

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Its models are designed to work across 22 Indian languages and are accessible through voice commands, which it hopes will give it a leg-up against global competitors.

Sarvam AI said in a statement it had raised $234 million “in the first close of its $300 million Series B”, giving it a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Indian IT giant HCLTech and venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners invested in the current round, which also included existing investors such as Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.

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“We are going to push hard across every layer of the company, but the thing that excites me most right now is our shot at building frontier-class AI systems from India,” co-founder Pratyush Kumar said in a statement.

“Country of India scale cannot rent intelligence. We have to build it ourselves,” he said.

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So-called sovereign AI has become a priority for nations hoping to reduce their dependence on US and Chinese platforms while ensuring that systems respect local regulations, including on data privacy.