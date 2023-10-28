News / India News / India’s summer-sown rice output expected to be 106.3 million tonnes in 2023-24

India’s summer-sown rice output expected to be 106.3 million tonnes in 2023-24

ByZia Haq
Oct 28, 2023 10:30 AM IST

India is also estimated to produce 21.5 million tonnes of oilseeds, 434.8 million tonnes of sugarcane, 31.7 million bales of cotton (of 170 kg each) and 22.5 million tonnes of maize for the year 2023-24

The country will have average kharif or summer-sown rice production, according to the first of four quarterly production projections released by the Union agriculture ministry late on Saturday night.

Total summer foodgrains output is expected at 148.6 million tonnes (Representative Photo)
India’s summer-grown rice output, the main staple of the season, is estimated to be 106.3 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year that began in June, the release said.

Total summer foodgrains output is expected at 148.6 million tonnes, according to the estimates, while pulses production, at 7.1 million tonnes, is expected to be lower than last year’s harvest.

India has imposed bans on rice and wheat exports, curbed overseas shipments of sugar and allowed duty-free imports of pulses to put a lid on domestic prices.

    Zia Haq

    Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

