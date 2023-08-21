The Lok Sabha today adopted a Bill which aims at arresting the rapid decline of India’s wild animals and birds some of which have already become extinct and others are in danger of being so. HT This Day: August 22, 1972 -- Wild life to be saved; Bill passed

Under the Wild Life (Protection) Bill, a wild life advisory board will be constituted in each State. The Bill also seeks to regulate hunting of wild animals and birds; lay down the procedure for declaring areas as sanctuaries and national parks, and regulate the possession, acquisition or transfer of or trade in wild animals, animal articles and trophies and their taxidermy.

Despite general welcome to the measure, there were suggestions for referring the Bill to a select committee for a closer examination of its provisions. But Mr Sher Singh, Minister of State for Agriculture, who piloted the Bill, disagreed. He said the urgency of the measure should be evident from the fact that in two days since the Bill was introduced seven rhinos were killed by people who wanted to beat the law.

Dr Karan Singh, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister and Chairman of the Indian Wild Life Board, intervened in the discussion to caution against delay which would result if the Bill was referred to a select committee. According to him, even the panicky reports about the declining wild life could be described as “gross understatements.”

Mr Sher Singh sought to remove doubts expressed, among others by Mr Dasarath Deb (CPM) and Mr M. C. Uikey (Cong), about the tribals’ hunting rights being affected by the legislation. The Minister said provisions had been made to protect the rights.

