Home / India News / India-UK agree to exchange best practices, experiences in areas of law & justice

India-UK agree to exchange best practices, experiences in areas of law & justice

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:30 AM IST

The Joint Consultative Committee was formed followed by an MoU between India and the UK for promoting cooperation in the sphere of law and justice

Both countries also agreed to conduct training and capacity enhancement programmes. (File image (Shuttershock))
Both countries also agreed to conduct training and capacity enhancement programmes. (File image (Shuttershock))
ByHT Correspondent

India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday agreed to exchange the best practices and experiences in the functioning of commercial courts, alternate dispute mechanisms like arbitration and mediation, use of technology in case management, justice dispensation and enforcement of contracts and in area of simple legislative drafting.

Both countries also agreed to conduct training and capacity enhancement programmes.

“During the recent meeting of India-UK Joint Consultative Committee (JCC), a broad agreement was reached to facilitate exchange of experiences and best practices in the area of working of commercial courts, alternate dispute resolution mechanisms like arbitration and mediation,” union ministry of law and justice said.

Also Read: The deepening bonds between India and the UK | Analysis

The Joint Consultative Committee was formed followed by an MoU between India and the UK for promoting cooperation in the sphere of law and justice.

JCC held its third in-person meeting on August 18.

The Legal Service Committee (LSC) consisting of officers of India and the UK, representatives of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Law Society of England and Wales, discussed on framing regulations for the entry of UK law firms and lawyers under the MoU.

“The LSC deliberations were also attended by the British High Commissioner to India, HE Alex Ellis. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere wherein both the sides appreciated each other’s concern for the challenges in the opening of the legal services sector,” the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out