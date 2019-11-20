e-paper
Indigenously developed nuke powered Prithvi-2 missile successfully test-fired from Odisha coast

Two Prithvi-2 missiles were test fired consecutively and both tests met all parameters, the official said from the Interim Test Range at Chandipur.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Balasore (Odisha)
The night time testfire of Prithvi-2 was conducted successfully. (Representative image)
The night time testfire of Prithvi-2 was conducted successfully. (Representative image)(REUTERS Photo)
         

India successfully testfired on Wednesday the indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-2 missile at night as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off Odisha coast, an official said.

Two Prithvi-2 missiles were test fired consecutively and both tests met all parameters, the official said from the Interim Test Range at Chandipur.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile with a strike range of 350 km was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm, he said.

It was a routine trial, he added.

The night time testfire of Prithvi-2 was conducted successfully from the ITR on February 21, 2018.

