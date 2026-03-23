IndiGo appoints Air India Express ex-head as new chief strategy officer

New DelhiIndiGo on Monday announced the appointment of Aloke Singh, former head of Air India Express, as its chief strategy officer. Aloke Singh’s appointment comes after the airline’s chief executive officer Pieter Elbers suddenly stepped down on March 10, (REUTERS/File)

“In this role, Mr Singh will lead the Company’s long-term strategic planning function and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape,” a statement from IndiGo said.

“He will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value,” it added.

Singh has over three decades of aviation industry experience spanning strategy, planning, operations and commercial functions, and has led operational and cultural transformation programmes, the airline said.

Before his stint at Air India Express, Singh held senior leadership positions, including in the strategy domain, at Air India and Oman Air.

IndiGo managing director Rahul Bhatia said, “Aloke brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth. His comprehensive understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be invaluable as we build a more agile, resilient and future-ready organisation, and accelerate our next phase of growth. For now, Aloke will report to me. Once the next CEO assumes office, he will transition to reporting to the new Chief Executive.”

Commenting on his appointment, Singh said, “I am delighted to join IndiGo at such a pivotal moment for the airline and for Indian aviation broadly. Having redefined India’s domestic and short haul international aviation landscape, IndiGo is taking its ambitions global. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to sharpen our strategic direction, double down on operational excellence and deepen and broaden our markets.”

Singh’s appointment comes after the airline’s chief executive officer Pieter Elbers suddenly stepped down on March 10, a move that followed criticism in December 2025 for failing to implement mandatory flight duty time limitations (FDTL) norms, which led to the cancellation of at least 5,500 flights in the first half of the month.