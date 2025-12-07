IndiGo chaos: What the DGCA show cause notice to airline says, points to key lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has placed IndiGo’s top leadership under direct scrutiny, issuing a sharply worded show cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers over the airline’s massive nationwide disruptions. The regulator’s notice, issued on Saturday, laid out in detail the specific failures it believed led to the crisis. Key issues in the DGCA's show-cause notice to IndiGo included inadequate preparation for new crew duty rules and non-compliance with passenger rights.(REUTERS)

What the DGCA’s notice says

The regulator has pulled up IndiGo for four major categories of violations:

1. Failure to prepare for new crew duty rules (FDTL)

According to the DGCA, the “primary cause” of the meltdown was IndiGo’s inability to prepare for the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regime.

The notice states that the airline did not arrange sufficient manpower, did not plan rosters properly, and failed to adjust operations in line with the new staffing requirements. In the regulator’s words, IndiGo did not make “adequate arrangements” to comply with the updated norms, even though they were originally issued last year.

2. Lapses in planning, oversight and resource management

The DGCA highlighted what it termed “significant lapses” in the airline’s internal systems, pointing to problems in:

a. Operational planning,

b. Supervisory control,

c. Crew allocation and

d. Overall resource management.

These failures, the notice says, amount to prima facie non-compliance with Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and with multiple Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) relating to crew duty periods, rest hours and flight time limitations.

3. Non-compliance with passenger rights rules

The regulator also faulted IndiGo for not providing basic care to passengers affected by the disruptions.

The notice specifies that the airline:

a. Did not offer mandatory assistance during cancellations and long delays.

b. Failed to share timely information.

c. Did not meet obligations toward passengers who were denied boarding.

These actions violate the CAR provisions on passenger entitlements, the DGCA stated.

4. CEO ordered to explain within 24 hours

The notice asked Pieter Elbers to justify why action should not be taken against the airline. “You are hereby directed to show cause within 24 hours of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you,” the Saturday notice stated.

If he fails to respond, the DGCA has said it will proceed ex parte, meaning it will decide the matter without further input from the airline.

Background: How the disruptions escalated

In the past week, IndiGo’s operations collapsed under crew shortages tied to the new FDTL norms. Airports across the country saw hundreds of cancellations, long queues and stranded passengers.

Airport data from Sunday showed planned cancellations in major hubs such as:

– Delhi: 86 flights

– Hyderabad: 69 flights

– Ahmedabad: 59 flights

– Kolkata: 41 flights

IndiGo’s response

Facing public outrage, IndiGo released an apology on Sunday, noting that the airline had operated a little over 700 flights the previous day.

The carrier claimed operations were stabilising, saying:

a. It expects to operate over 1,500 flights by the end of the day

b. 95 per cent of its network is restored

c. It is currently flying to 135 out of 138 destinations

The airline also said it is committed to “winning back customer trust”.

(With inputs from ANI)