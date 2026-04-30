IndiGo starts direct Chennai-Réunion Island flights, first for an Indian carrier: Why it's crucial

IndiGo said on Thursday it has launched direct flights between Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Réunion Island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, from April 29, becoming the only Indian carrier to offer non-stop connectivity to the island. The service will operate three times a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. Flight 6E 1871 will depart Chennai at 12:20 on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving in Réunion Island at 17:10. (IndiGo)

According to the route schedule shared by IndiGo, its flights to the Island will operate under callsign 6E 1871 and depart Chennai at 12:20 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving in Réunion Island at 5:10 pm. The return service, flight 6E 1872, will operate on the same days, departing at 6:10 pm and reaching Chennai at 2:10 am the next day. All timings are in the local time zones, according to a press release by IndiGo.

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Why the IndiGo flight is crucial? With around 3,00,000 residents of Indian origin -over one-third of the island’s population - there is strong demand for travel between the two regions. India also serves as a hub for commercial, medical, wellness, and religious travel, while providing onward connectivity to East Asia.

The island is known for its volcanic peaks, dense rainforests, waterfalls, and beaches, all located within short distances.

Large parts of the island, including its pitons, cirques, and ramparts, are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Its culture reflects a blend of African, European, Indian, and Asian influences. Alongside leisure tourism, Réunion Island is emerging as a destination for business travellers, supported by growing MICE infrastructure and a focus on sustainable tourism.

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‘Only airline to offer the connectivity’: IndiGo Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence direct flights to Réunion Island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean region, renowned for its striking landscapes, pristine beaches, and lush rainforests. An exciting addition to our expanding network, this destination offers a diverse range of experiences - from hiking and canyoning in UNESCO listed national parks to paragliding over rugged coastlines, whale watching, and snorkeling in magnificent coral reef lagoons," he said.

"With the introduction of this unique route, IndiGo becomes the only Indian airline to offer direct connectivity between India and the island which is also home to a large Indian diaspora. Be it for tourism, trade, or visiting family and friends, this new direct service enhances choice and convenience for customers," he added.

How to book tickets? Step-by-step explained Passengers can book tickets through IndiGo’s website, mobile app, or authorised travel partners, and pre-book meals and beverages, including alcoholic options.

Add-ons such as UpFront and Flexi are also available, offering preferred seating, complimentary snacks, and flexible cancellations. The airline has advised travellers to check visa requirements before booking.