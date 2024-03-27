 IndiGo flight hits Air India Express plane at Kolkata airport; DGCA takes action against pilots | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
IndiGo flight hits Air India Express plane at Kolkata airport; DGCA takes action against pilots

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 03:42 PM IST

The aviation regulator has put the pilots of the Indigo aircraft off duty.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday launched a probe into an incident where an IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of Air India Express at the Kolkata airport.

The incident took place at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning.(Image for representation/Bloomberg)
The incident took place at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning.

The aviation regulator also put the pilots of the Indigo aircraft off duty.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the incident took place when the Air India aircraft was awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata.

“The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that after the incident the aircraft returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which the airline is coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances,” the spokesperson added.

