IndiGo flight lands at Ahmedabad after crew notice ‘unusual smell’

Days after an IndiGo pilot reportedly declared ‘MAYDAY’ following smoke in the cockpit and cabin forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Kolkata, another IndiGo plane made priority landing at Ahmedabad airport after crew noticed ‘unusual smell’.

According to an airport source, after crew informed the pilot, the captain issued a PAN-PAN alert to the Air Traffic Controller. In aviation terminology, PAN-PAN alert as per international standards is to declare an alarming situation and request for priority landing.

“An IndiGo flight 6E 6373 operating Delhi - Ahmedabad route on January 01, 2018 made a priority landing at Ahmedabad. Inflight the crew noticed an unusual smell. There was no operational impact. On ground it was noted that it was a minor technical glitch which was rectified before the next flight,” a spokesperson for IndiGo said.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was already investigating a case after the Jaipur-Kolkata flight with 136 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on December 11 following smoke in the cockpit and cabin. Some of the passengers had to be evacuated after the plane was taken to the isolation bay.

The aircraft was IndiGo’s NEO, which has been in news for faulty engines and repeated technical glitches.

An official of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that such incidents are being monitored by aviation minister Suresh Prabhu, who has already ordered a safety audit of all airlines.

