 IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Indore as passenger suffers cardiac arrest
  • Sunday, Jul 08, 2018
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Indore as passenger suffers cardiac arrest

The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am after a 52-year-old passenger suffered a cardiac arrest mid-air.

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 14:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Indore
File photo of an IndiGo plane.
File photo of an IndiGo plane.(REUTERS)

An IndiGo flight on its way to Pune from New Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport on Sunday after a 52-year-old passenger on board was taken ill, an official said.

The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am after the passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid-air, director of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Indore, Aryama Sanyal said.

On landing, the sick passenger was immediately rushed to a local hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, Sanyal said.

