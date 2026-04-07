IndiGo flight ops hit at Delhi airport amid bad weather, IMD warns of rain

In a post on X, the airline said, “Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.” It urged passengers to check their flight status through its website or mobile app and assured that ground teams are available to assist travellers.

IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions due to adverse weather conditions over the national capital, as cloudy skies impacted flight schedules.

The advisory comes as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms across most districts of Delhi over the next few hours.

Rainfall and temperature details The city witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday morning, with varying precipitation recorded across weather stations. According to official data, the 24-hour cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am stood at:

0.4 mm at Safdarjung

1.4 mm at Palam

1 mm at Lodhi Road

Trace rainfall at Ridge

3 mm at Ayanagar The minimum temperature in Safdarjung was recorded at 20.1°C, marginally 0.1 degrees above the seasonal average.

Temperature and tomorrow's forecast The temperature in Delhi today, on April 7, 2026, was 30.88 °C at 10.30 am. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.05 °C and 30.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.58 °C and 31.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.05 °C and 30.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.