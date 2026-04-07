Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IndiGo flight ops hit at Delhi airport amid bad weather, IMD warns of rain

    The advisory comes as the IMD issued a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms across most districts of Delhi over the next few hours.

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 2:35 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions due to adverse weather conditions over the national capital, as cloudy skies impacted flight schedules.

    An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac. (REUTERS)
    An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac. (REUTERS)

    In a post on X, the airline said, “Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.” It urged passengers to check their flight status through its website or mobile app and assured that ground teams are available to assist travellers.

    The advisory comes as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms across most districts of Delhi over the next few hours.

    Rainfall and temperature details

    The city witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday morning, with varying precipitation recorded across weather stations. According to official data, the 24-hour cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am stood at:

    • 0.4 mm at Safdarjung
    • 1.4 mm at Palam
    • 1 mm at Lodhi Road
    • Trace rainfall at Ridge
    • 3 mm at Ayanagar

    The minimum temperature in Safdarjung was recorded at 20.1°C, marginally 0.1 degrees above the seasonal average.

    Temperature and tomorrow's forecast

    The temperature in Delhi today, on April 7, 2026, was 30.88 °C at 10.30 am. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.05 °C and 30.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.

    Tomorrow, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.58 °C and 31.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

    With temperatures ranging between 20.05 °C and 30.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
    Home/India News/IndiGo Flight Ops Hit At Delhi Airport Amid Bad Weather, IMD Warns Of Rain
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes